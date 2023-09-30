Wellesley government meetings during the week of Oct. 2, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Oct. 2, 2023:

All-Board Meetings (Oct. 2, 12pm, online; Oct. 4, 7pm, online)

Code of conduct; HR update; Strategic housing plan; Equity audit; Budgets, budgets & budgets

Planning Board (Oct. 2, 6:30pm, online)

Public hearing on Town Meeting articles re: inclusionary zoning, educational districts (Sisters of Charity), Large House Review (accessory dwelling units)

Library Board of Trustees (Oct. 2, 7:15pm, Arnold Room at main library)

Town Meeting warrant articles re: roof, director’s contract

Natural Resources Commission (Oct. 3, 7pm, online)

Updates on 125 Oakland St. (Sisters of Charity); Possible conservation restriction at 200 Pond Rd.; Draft operating, capital budget plans

School Committee (Oct. 3, 6:30pm, online)

Building Projects Update; Present Elementary School Projects Timeline; Strategic Plan Update ;Vote: FY24 Recast Budget

Youth Commission Board (Oct. 3, 7pm, 107 Barton Rd.)

Summer update; Green shirts program; Budgets

Advisory Commmittee (Oct. 4, 6:30pm, Police Station)

Discuss & vote Town Meeting warrant articles

Board of Health (Oct. 5, 9:30am, online)

Pond Road senior living presentation; Karma restaurant in Linden Square

Please support Swellesley, your local news source, by advertising or contributing