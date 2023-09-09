Wellesley government meetings during the week of Sept. 11, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Sept. 4, 2023:

Audit Committee (Sept. 11, 4pm at Police Department)

Municipal Light Plant financials

Historical Commission (Sept. 11, 7pm, online)

Preservation determinations for 51 Beverly Road, 96 Woodside Avenue, 18 Old Colony Road, 12 Wildon Road

Wellesley High School Council (Sept. 12, 2:40pm at high school)

No agenda listed

Select Board (Sept. 12, 6pm, Tolles Parsons Center at 500 Washington St.)

Discuss and Vote To Modify EV Charging Fee Structure from Hourly to Per KWH; Discuss and Vote Special Town Meeting Warrant; Discuss and Vote Authorization of Funds for the Wellesley Housing Development Corporation for a Strategic Housing Study; Town Hall interior update

Advisory Committee (Sept. 13, 6:30pm, online)

Special Town Meeting Warrant Article 7 – School Committee • Five-year contracts for Food Services Management, Yearbook and Class Photos; Special Town Meeting Warrant Article 2 – Select Board/Executive Director • Amend Salary Plan – Pay Schedule (Union Contracts: DPW, WFL, Police Dispatch); Special Town Meeting Warrant Article 4 – Select Board/Executive Director • Rescind Debt

Permanent Building Committee (Sept. 14, 7:30pm, online)

Town Hall, Hardy Elementary School, Hunnewell Elementary School

