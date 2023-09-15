Wellesley government meetings during the week of Sept. 18, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Sept. 18, 2023:
Board of Public Works (Sept. 19, 5pm, online)
Morses Pond pickleball courts; PFAS update
Select Board (Sept. 19, 6:30pm, online)
Special Town Meeting articles; Discuss Conservation Restriction Designation for CPC Funded Portion of North 40
School Committee (Sept. 19, 6:30, online)
To be determined
Planning Board (Sept. 19, 6:30pm, online)
Large House Review; Special Town Meeting articles; Site Plan Reviews for Wellesley College and Wellesley Country Club
Trails Committee (Sept. 19, 7pm, Warren Building, 90 Washington St.)
Fall walks and Kids’ Trails Day; Centennial Reservation; New projects; Volunteer opportunities
Advisory Committee (Sept. 20, 6:30pm, remote)
Joint meeting with Planning Board
Leave a Reply