Wellesley government meetings during the week of Sept. 18, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Sept. 18, 2023:

Board of Public Works (Sept. 19, 5pm, online)

Morses Pond pickleball courts; PFAS update

Select Board (Sept. 19, 6:30pm, online)

Special Town Meeting articles; Discuss Conservation Restriction Designation for CPC Funded Portion of North 40

School Committee (Sept. 19, 6:30, online)

To be determined

Planning Board (Sept. 19, 6:30pm, online)

Large House Review; Special Town Meeting articles; Site Plan Reviews for Wellesley College and Wellesley Country Club

Trails Committee (Sept. 19, 7pm, Warren Building, 90 Washington St.)

Fall walks and Kids’ Trails Day; Centennial Reservation; New projects; Volunteer opportunities

Advisory Committee (Sept. 20, 6:30pm, remote)

Joint meeting with Planning Board

