Wellesley government meetings during the week of Sept. 4, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Sept. 4, 2023:

Planning Board (Sept. 5, 6:30pm, online only)

MBTA Communities Presentation, Special Town Meeting Zoning Article Updates (Inclusionary Zoning & Accessory Dwelling Units), Large House Review for 35 Rice St.

School Committee (Sept. 5, 6:30pm, online only)

Solar Installation on new Hardy/Hunnewell Roofs; Opening of School Report; Student Enrollment Update; Hunnewell Track and Field Update

Historic District Commission (Sept. 5, 6:45pm, online only)

42 Cottage Street, 14 Waban St., certificates of appropriateness

Natural Resources Commission (Sept. 7, 7pm)

To be determined

