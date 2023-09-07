Wellesley Municipal Light Plant urges customers to cut back during expected Thursday demand peak

The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant (WMLP) expects a peak in demand for electricity on Thursday, Sept. 7 between 5-9pm due to the temperature spike. Customers are asked to voluntarily cut back on energy use during this time.

That means charging vehicles, running the dryer, etc., during off hours if possible, and turning up the thermostat on your AC a few degrees. While there’s no shortage of electricity, conserving during peak demand periods can cut costs and reduce reliance on dirtier fuel sources.