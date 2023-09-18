Wellesley Scout pack hits high note at rocket launch recruiting event

Wellesley Cub Scout Pack 185 hosted its annual Model Rocket Launch recruiting event over the weekend at Bates Elementary. Boys and girls launched their own rockets and learned about the scouting programs planned for the year.

Couldn’t make the high-flying event, but want to get your K-5 child involved in scouting? Learn more at Pack 185’s website, where you can register online, or email them at pack185wellesley@gmail.com

To learn more about all the troops in town, check out Swellesley’s Scouting page. All of the troops are welcoming and inclusive, so don’t hesitate to contact leaders at any time during the year with questions

More about Pack 185

Cub Scout Pack 185 is sponsored by the Bates PTO and open to the wider Wellesley community. An active pack open to both boys and girls, new Cub members from Kindergarteners to 5th grade are invited to join. Cub Scouts is a great way to learn new skills, meet new friends, learn about the outdoors and your community.

Pack Meetings and outdoor activities (including all den members grades K-5) usually occur once or twice a month, and Den Meetings (grade-specific) are held separately one day each month in the Bates area. Adventures may include taking a local hike, the Pinewood Derby, campouts, fishing, canoeing, skiing, tubing, or an overnight adventure like Battleship Cove.

Pack 185 thanks dedicated volunteers and den leaders, including Chris Martin, Pat Hurley, Pete Blumenthal, Steve Benson, and Steve Melnick, for creating an impactful and memorable experience for scouts each year.

For more information and a list of upcoming events: www.Pack185Wellesley.org or follow Pack 185 on Instagram: @cubscoutpack185wellesley.