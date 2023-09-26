Wellesley Select Board member Tom Ulfelder to speak at Men’s Group meeting

The Wellesley Service League Men’s Group Speaker Series will welcome Wellesley Select Board member Tom Ulfelder at its Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2pm meeting, at the Friendly Aid Building, 219 Washington St.

Are you wondering what’s happening in Wellesley? Curious about the big issues that the town faces? Select Board member Tom Ulfelder will discuss the key issues facing Wellesley today.

Tom and his wife Jean have lived in Wellesley with their four children for 24 years. Tom is currently serving his third term on the Select Board and has been a Town Meeting member since 2006; served as a member of the St. John-St. Paul Collaborative Parish Council; the Sustainable Energy Committee (now the Climate Action Committee); the Town Government Study Committee; and as a board member of Wellesley Friendly Aid.

The Men’s Group meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Senior men fron Wellesley and surrounding communities are invited for refreshments and conversation. Guests welcome.

Please email Pamela Beckett (pamelabeckett@verizon.net) or Eunice Groark (egroark@yahoo.com) for more information.

Wellesley sports and social clubs

Wellesley Select Board office hours are Sept. 28—reserve your appointment

What happens in Wellesley Service League?