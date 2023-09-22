Wellesley Select Board office hours, Sept. 28—reserve your appointment

Wellesley Select Board chair Lise Olney will hold Zoom office hours on Thursday, Sept. 28, 9am-10:30am.
Residents may ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, and other issues.
Reserve your 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to her at lolney@wellesleyma.gov
You’ll receive a response confirming your appointment time and the Zoom link.
- Subscribe to Swellesley’s daily email
- Please consider contributing to Swellesley to sustain our independent journalism venture
Leave a Reply