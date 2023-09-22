The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Select Board office hours, Sept. 28—reserve your appointment

Wellesley Town Hall, summer
Wellesley Town Hall

Wellesley Select Board chair Lise Olney will hold Zoom office hours on Thursday, Sept. 28, 9am-10:30am.

Residents may ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, and other issues.

Reserve your 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to her at lolney@wellesleyma.gov

You’ll receive a response confirming your appointment time and the Zoom link.

 

 

 

