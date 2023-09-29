Wellesley senior center’s walls go from beige to BAM! during Art Wellesley show

Wellesley’s Tolles Parsons Center has added “art gallery” to the many things it is, and on Thursday night celebrated the works of local artists with a reception and viewing organized by Art Wellesley. Works ranged from oil paintings to collages to photos.

On display were works curated by Art Wellesley as well as those from members of the Council on Aging community. The reception came complete with a fruit/cheese/fizzy water table, the artists themselves, and even some transactions, as artwork was available to purchase.

The Council on Aging has long offered arts classes, from drawing to watercolors, but when Deborah Greenwood joined the COA as its director of senior services in January she was surprised how bare the walls were. That’s no longer an issue.

During a Tolles Parsons Center tour earlier in the week, we entered the board game room only to find one artist playing a game while protectively/proudly sitting next to her work on the wall.