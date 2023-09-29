The Swellesley Report

Wellesley senior center’s walls go from beige to BAM! during Art Wellesley show

Wellesley’s Tolles Parsons Center has added “art gallery” to the many things it is, and on Thursday night celebrated the works of local artists with a reception and viewing organized by Art Wellesley. Works ranged from oil paintings to collages to photos.

On display were works curated by Art Wellesley as well as those from members of the Council on Aging community. The reception came complete with a fruit/cheese/fizzy water table, the artists themselves, and even some transactions, as artwork was available to purchase.

Tolles Parsons Center, Wellesley
The time is art o’clock at the Tolles Parsons Center. Acrylic painting, Discobomb, by Joelle Tomb

The Council on Aging has long offered arts classes, from drawing to watercolors, but when Deborah Greenwood joined the COA as its director of senior services in January she was surprised how bare the walls were. That’s no longer an issue.

During a Tolles Parsons Center tour earlier in the week, we entered the board game room only to find one artist playing a game while protectively/proudly sitting next to her work on the wall.

Tolles Parsons Center art
Art lovers mingle near the refreshments table during the Art Wellesley event.

 

Tolles Parsons Center, Wellesley
Beth Shedd poses beside her photographic study, “In Good Hands,” which reflects the Council on Aging’s senior population and their beauty and engagement, one hand at a time. “Photography in sepia tone brings a nostalgic feel to these timeless images,” Shedd said in her artist’s statement.

 

Tolles Parsons Center, Wellesley
In her spring series of paper collages, Fiona Kennedy applies acrylic color to huge pieces of sketch paper and cuts it down into “what I need them to do. I try to find the relationships within the blocks.”

 

Tolles Parsons Center art
An oil on canvas painting by Ruth Scotch, “One With Nature,” hangs in the hallway.

