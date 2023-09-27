Wellesley Spelling Bee switching back to the fall; registration opens

Registration has opened for the annual Wellesley Spelling Bee, which returns to a fall schedule this year with a Nov. 8 date (7pm). The 34th edition of the bee, a big fundraiser for the Wellesley Education Foundation, is slated to take place at Wellesley High School.
Registration ($500) is open to teams of three, a few dozen of which compete each year for the trophy. Teams consist of school mates, business colleagues, nonprofit members, public officials, and friends. You can also sponsor a team if spelling in public’s not your thing.
This past April, the Hardy PTO Beehives won the event, with the correct spelling of “zeusaphone” securing victory.
Leave a Reply