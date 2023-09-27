The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Spelling Bee switching back to the fall; registration opens

by Leave a Comment

Registration has opened for the annual Wellesley Spelling Bee, which returns to a fall schedule this year with a Nov. 8 date (7pm). The 34th edition of the bee, a big fundraiser for the Wellesley Education Foundation, is slated to take place at Wellesley High School.

Registration ($500) is open to teams of three, a few dozen of which compete each year for the trophy.  Teams consist of school mates, business colleagues, nonprofit members, public officials, and friends. You can also sponsor a team if spelling in public’s not your thing.

This past April, the Hardy PTO Beehives won the event, with the correct spelling of “zeusaphone” securing victory.

Wellesley spelling bee
The Hardy PTO Beehives celebrate their spring 2023 win. Photo credit: George Roberts

The Swellesley Report has been selected to be highlighted on Google News Showcase. Please follow us there.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley
Charles River School
Call and Haul, Wellesley
Refined Renovations, Wellesley
Deland, Gibson, Wellesley
Rick Cram, leader