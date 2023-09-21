Wellesley Square Parents Day Out is Sept. 22 & 23

The Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association is getting ready for two big days of Parents Day Out, a time when everyone can enjoy specials offered by participating merchants in the Square. On Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, many of the area’s stores will offer discounts and deals, so make sure you stop by and shop, dine, and enjoy Wellesley Square.
All this and free 2-hour parking at bagged street meters on both days in and around the Square, thanks to the Town of Wellesley.
Parking fees still apply at all non-bagged meters and in municipal lots.
Enjoy live music performances on Saturday, 11am-4pm, at Central and Cross Streets.
Participating merchants and special offers
Anderson’s Jewelers
15% off estate jewelry.
Beth Urdang Gallery
10% off any purchase.
Beauty and Main
See store for details.
Comina
Refreshments and a gift card raffle.
A.M. DePrisco
See store for details.
E.A. Davis by Mahi Gold
With any purchase, enter to win a $150 gift card.
Eileen Fisher
Build a Simple Wardrobe: September 21–24; take $50 off your purchase of $250 or more; take $100 off your purchase of $500 or more.Some exclusions apply.
Faber Rug
25% off in-stock hand made area rugs.
Faherty
10% off all purchases. Enjoy snacks and treats, as well.
Figurella
See store for details.
Fiorella’s
Join our birthday club and be entered to win a $100 gift card.
Flyte.70
20% off.
Footstock
10% off any new fall items.
Irresistibles
Enter to win a Kinross cashmere sweater! ($299 value).
Isabel Harvey
15% off card to be used in the future and gift with purchase.
J.McLaughlin
See store for details.
J.P. Licks
Free J.P. Licks swag with the purchase of any coffee beverage.
London Harness and TUMI Wellesley
Extra $15 in Rewards for members and for new members who join during this offer; Enter to Win…first prize is a $100 gift card; second prize for three winners will be a CampCraft Cocktail Gift Set; Camp Craft Cocktails Special, buy one get one 50% off.
Milk Money
See store for details.
O’Neil Jewelers
20% off.
Page Waterman, Gallery & Framing
15% off all framed fine art on display in the gallery.
Wellesley Books
“Blind date with a book” offer – a free advance copy of a forthcoming book with every purchase of a new book.
Wellesley Holiday Boutique
10% off select items.
Wellesley Toy Shop
See store for details.
