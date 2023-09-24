Wellesley Symphony Orchestra’s opening date is October 1

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra will present its season opener, “Music’s Magic,” on Sunday, Oct. 1, 3pm, at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland St., Wellesley.

The Orchestra, conducted by Mark Lathan, will play:

John Corigliano: Promenade Overture

Gabriela Ortiz: Kauyumari

Haydn: Farewell Symphony (Allegro Assai and Presto/Adagio)

Brahms: Symphony No. 4

Tickets here.

To ensure everybody in the community can access this concert, the Orchestra offers a pay-what-you-can-system. You select the price you would like to pay for your tickets. The recommend donation is $30 per ticket.