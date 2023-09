Wellesley-Weston Lifetime Learning, a nonprofit focused on education for seniors, this week begins its fall slate of online classes that cost $25 regardless of how many you take.

Courses, held between Sept. 11 and Nov. 27, include a wide range of topics, including African memoirs, jazz and rock, science news, and poetry.

Learn more by visiting the organization’s website , emailing info@wwllcourses.org, or calling 800 490 3056.

