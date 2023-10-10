Authors + Innovators Business Ideas Festival to be held in Wellesley, Watertown & online

A series of talks and panel discussions focused on the changing shape of business will be held in Wellesley, Watertown, and online. The Authors + Innovators Business Ideas Festival is organized through law firm Gennari Aronson.
Hybrid events (online and in-person at Wellelsey Books, 82 Central St.)
Oct. 24, 6pm: AI, Ikigai, and the New Face of the Workforce
Panelists:
- Crisis-Proofing Today’s Learners: Jean Eddy
- The Way We Build: Mark Ehrlich
- The Portfolio Life: Christina Wallace
Oct. 25, 6pm: More Than Just Responsible — Deeply Responsible
Speaker:
- Deeply Responsible Business: Geoffrey Jones
