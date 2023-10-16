Business buzz: CrepeBerry to close; Cattivo opens its doors in Wellesley Square; Pickleball club planned for Natick Mall; Sara Campbell warehouse sale coming

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

CrepeBerry to close

CrepeBerry, which opened at 352 Washington St., in Wellesley Hills, back in 2017, has put out a last call for crepes on Oct. 28.

Owner Amelia Childs Schwartzman posted on social media, “To my beloved customers, the time has come to close our doors…” She thanked customers and staff who helped the shop weather the pandemic, but life changes (including a much longer commute than she had when the restaurant opened) have factored into the decision to move on. We’ll have more on this later in the week…

Cattivo opens its doors

Cattivo, a women’s clothing and accessories boutique, has opened at 91 Central St. This adds to its locations in Hingham, Scituate, and Newbury Street in Boston.

The business was launched by a woman and her daughters.

We swung by this past week to take some pics, but the retailer was camera shy that day.

Pickleball club planned for Natick Mall

The answer to some of Wellesley’s pickleball court challenges is already in Natick for some, who use the courts at Heffler Park along Rte. 9 and Oak Street. Now more courts might become available at a planned club at the former Neiman Marcus site at Natick Mall

The Natick Planning Board meeting on Oct. 25 includes an agenda item for a public hearing on plans for “A Premier Pickledom Experience,” as Bosse Sports makes its case for indoor pickleball and a couple of restaurants at 330 Speen St. Reports last week revealed plans for the project.

The parcel not long ago was envisioned as yet another life science lab space during the recent lab building frenzy.

High-end fashion retailer Neiman Marcus closed its Natick location last year at the 2-story, 94,000 sq. ft. space.

