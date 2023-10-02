The Swellesley Report

Comcast channel 8 vanishes in Wellesley

Internet service provide and cable supplier Comcast implemented a channel realignment this past week that has left subscribers without access to Wellesley’s local government channel 8, according to Wellesley Media.

Channel 9, which also carries some Wellesley meeting coverage, remains available to Comcast subscribers.
According to Wellesley Media’s James Joyce, when Comcast customers try to tune to channel 8 they get bumped to channel 1071 and see a black screen and a message saying the channel isn’t available in their area.
Wellesley Media and the town administration have reached out to Comcast to remind them that they are contractually obligated to provide 2 local cable TV channels, Joyce said.
Comcast customers are encouraged to reach out to the company about the issue.

