Wellesley Council on Aging program registration for residents begins on Oct. 25 (9am), and for non-residents on Oct. 26 (9am).

You can register online, in person at 500 Washington St. or by phone at 781-235-3961.

A host of art, fitness, and other programs are on tap, plus holiday activities, including the annual Thanksgiving meal organized by the Fire Department (for Wellesley residents 60-plus only).

Review upcoming programs for November and December.

