Jimmy Fund walkers take to Boston Marathon course through Wellesley

Thanks and congrats to all who took part in Sunday’s Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk to raise big bucks for research by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Participants, including those from Wellesley, could choose to go 5K, 10K, half marathon, or marathon distances along the Boston Marathon route that goes through Wellesley.

Those covering half of the course started at Wellesley High School.

Wellesley Media was on the scene at the school, and spoke to participants about why they were walking.

