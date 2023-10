The Halloween spirit was so present during the annual Linden Square Courtyard Pumpkin Patch event last Sunday it was scary. Kids dressed up, scored free pumpkins, made masks, and trick-or-treated at the various shops that opened their doors so as not to miss the fun. A celebrity sighting of Peppa Pig caused much excitement as she greeted all and posed for pictures.

