Salvage your love for art at sculptural assemblage workshop in Wellesley

Just to see what will happen, Wellesley based artist and ArtWellesley cofounder Laura Robert will bring a wide range of salvaged material and everyday objects to the Wellesley Free Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 7pm-9pm.

Inspired by a live model she will lead participants during this free event in creating one-of-a-kind sculptures using their imagination and a variety of assemblage techniques. Think “kid in a candy box.” This workshop encourages playing with materials to uncover the unexpected.

Register here.

More on Laura Robert

Robert is an artist, an active member of her community, and a businesswoman. She completed her bachelor’s degree in art & psychology from Lesley University. Robert is a co-founder of ArtWellesley, an elected member of both Wellesley Town Meeting and the Natural Resources Commission, a member of the Wellesley Free Library Art Committee, and works in Financial Services, and Consultative Sales.

:Wellesley Free Library