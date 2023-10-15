The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Salvage your love for art at sculptural assemblage workshop in Wellesley

by Leave a Comment

Just to see what will happen, Wellesley based artist and ArtWellesley cofounder Laura Robert will bring a wide range of salvaged material and everyday objects to the Wellesley Free Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 7pm-9pm.

Inspired by a live model she will lead participants during this free event in creating one-of-a-kind sculptures using their imagination and a variety of assemblage techniques. Think “kid in a candy box.” This workshop encourages playing with materials to uncover the unexpected.

Register here.

Tolles Parsons Center, Wellesley
The time was art o’clock during an ArtWellesley event at the Tolles Parsons Center last month. Acrylic painting, Discobomb, by Joelle Tomb

More on Laura Robert

Robert is an artist, an active member of her community, and a businesswoman. She completed her bachelor’s degree in art & psychology from Lesley University. Robert is a co-founder of ArtWellesley, an elected member of both Wellesley Town Meeting and the Natural Resources Commission, a member of the Wellesley Free Library Art Committee, and works in Financial Services, and Consultative Sales.

:Wellesley Free Library

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley

Advertisements:

Wonderful Wellesley
Charles River School
Newton-Wellesley Orthopedic
Rick Cram, leader