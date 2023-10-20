Select Board office hours, Oct. 25—reserve your appointment

Wellesley Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods will hold Zoom office hours on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9am-10:30am.

Residents may ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, and other issues.

Email her directly at bsullivanwoods@wellesleyma.gov to schedule your 15-minute appointment, or to request an alternate time that’s more convenient for your individual schedule.

You’ll receive a response confirming your appointment time and the Zoom link.