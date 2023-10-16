Wellesley Girl Scouts raising recycling awareness

Wellesley Girl Scouts Elise McDonough, Hadley Grover, and Vivi Dublin have worked with the Recycling & Disposal Facility to create an information pamphlet to pass out to people moving into Wellesley to make them aware of what the RDF offers. The scouts initiated the project to earn their Silver Award, a high honor that involves researching an issue, making a plan to address it, and then taking action to improve their community.

The scouts learned about how the RDF is able to convert recycled materials into funds for the community, and how the Reusables area allows people to keep items out of the landfill by making them available for others.

The pamphlet made by the scouts can be used by realtors to hand out to new residents as well as to businesses. The scouts also sent their pamphlet to the town’s Sustainability Committee for additional marketing support.

“Our main goal is to create awareness in our town about recycling options. We wanted to educate new and existing residents about how great our RDF is in town. We also wanted to educate businesses to recycle cardboard and plastic and not throw it away in the same dumpsters,” according to the scouts.

