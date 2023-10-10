Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility director to speak at Rotary meeting

James Manzolini, director of the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility, will be talking about the RDF at the next Rotary Club of Wellesley meeting on Oct. 17. The meeting starts at 6:30pm and the talk begins around 7pm.

His topics will include:

-Very quick brief history

-What is the RDF, how it is permitted, how does it function, what makes it different/unique</

-Financial structure of the RDF, how it is different/unique</

-Wellesley vs. “the industry”: Why articles, publications and popular opinions are not relevant to Wellesley</

-The future

There will be time for questions at the end of his talk.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley’s oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the town. The public is always invited to any Rotary program. Please check the web site for times.

If you are interested in attending, please register online or send an email to Wellesley.Rotary.Club@gmail. com

