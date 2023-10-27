Wellesley restaurants—over 50 dining options

The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Rotary ClubThanks to the Wellesley Rotary Club for sponsoring our swell restaurants page.

The Rotarians are at it again, fundraising to fight food insecurity. Help them out by entering for a chance to win a Wellesley Rotary Club’s 3rd annual “Dinner On Us” Sweepstakes prize. The Wellesley Rotary Club has purchased gift cards from 50 Wellesley restaurants, and many restaurants donated gift card prizes of $100, $50, and $25. So now it’s your turn to step up and win–donate by Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:59pm for chances to win big.

More information here on prizes from the Absurd Grand Prize (winner takes all $100 gift cards to 30 Wellesley restaurants); the Ridiculous 2nd prize (winner takes all $50 gift cards to 30 Wellesley restaurants); and more.

 

 

