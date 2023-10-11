Wellesley Select Board, Public Schools superintendent issue statements on Middle East violence

The following statement was issued by the Wellesley Select Board on Tuesday, Oct. 10:

Statement on violence in the Middle East

Before we begin tonight’s meeting, I want to acknowledge the horrific events that are taking place in the Middle East. Nothing is more tragic than the loss of precious lives, and the immense pain and suffering so many are experiencing, including right here in our community. We are all grieving.

As Town leaders, we are committed to fostering an environment of respectful dialogue and empathy. In this difficult time, we hope everyone in our community will join together to support each other with care and compassion.

We have reached out to leaders of Wellesley’s Temple Beth Elohim and other local faith leaders, and we’ve contacted members of the Wellesley Freedom Team who are available to all individuals, families, businesses, and employees who need to talk, share concerns, or try to make sense of such a frightening and complex situation. Please know you are not alone.

As we face the uncertainty and challenges of the coming days, our thoughts are with those members of our community who have lost loved ones; we join with those who are worried about the safety of family members and friends; and we draw on our common humanity and goodwill to lift up one another and hope for peace.

Lise Olney,

Wellesley Select Board Chair

The following statement was issued by Wellesley Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lussier on Monday, Oct. 9:

Dear Members of the WPS Community:

On behalf of the Wellesley Public Schools, I extend heartfelt condolences to all who have been impacted by the terrible terrorist attacks in Israel over the weekend. These events are being deeply felt by members of our Wellesley community and I hope you will join me in sharing care and concern for those who have lost loved ones or are worried for the safety of family members and friends.

It’s likely that students and staff will be returning to school tomorrow with these ongoing events weighing heavily upon them. We never want members of our community to worry alone and I ask that everyone be especially attentive to our students’ desire to engage, make meaning of the situation, or to share an individual concern. In whatever form this may take, let’s be a resource to one another within our school community in the days ahead as we lean on each other and pray for peace.

Most sincerely,

Dr. David Lussier

Superintendent of Schools