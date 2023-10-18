Wellesley State Rep. Peisch shares update on legislative changes affecting seniors

Wellesley State Representative Alice Hanlon Peisch recently shared insights on new legislation in Massachusetts that could affect seniors in town. She commented on the circuit breaker tax credit and estate tax, and invited residents to reach out to her office for other needs, such as help with requests for temporary disability placards.

Peisch spoke about these issues with Council on Aging Director of Senior Services Deborah Greenwood while attending the recent Health & Wellness Fair at the Tolles Parsons Center. Wellesley Media recorded the conversation.

Resources for seniors in Wellesley

Please support your local news source, The Swellesley Report, by contributing or by becoming an advertising partner.