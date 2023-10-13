The Swellesley Report

Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Oct. 16, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings for the week of Oct. 16, 2023:

Planning Board (Oct. 16, 6:30pm, online)

489 Worcester St. condo complex update (formerly known as 8 Cliff Rd.)

School Committee (Oct. 17, 6:30pm, online)

Gaga pit gift acceptance; FY25 budget guidelines; MCAS assessments; Strategic plan

Board of Public Works (Oct. 17, 7pm, online)

Morses Pond parking lot pickleball discussion; Stormwater issues; PFAS update; FY25 budgets

Advisory Committee (Oct. 19, 6:30pm, online)

To be announced

Council on Aging Board (Oct. 19, 4pm, Tolles Parsons Center)

To be announced

Natural Resources Commission (Oct. 19, 7pm, Police station)

To be announced

