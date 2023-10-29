Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Oct. 30, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Oct. 2, 2023:
Select Board (Oct. 30, 4pm, online)
Discuss and Vote Memorandum of Agreement with Wellesley Superior Officers Association; Discuss and Vote Special Town Meeting Motion for Superior Officer Settlement
Planning Board (Oct. 30, 6:30pm., online)
192-194 Worcester Street/150 Cedar Street Condo Complex Presentation; Large House Reviews; Special Town Meeting article reviews re: inclusionary zoning, Large House Review
Advisory Committee (Nov. 1, 6:30pm, Wellesley Police station)
Discuss and vote on Special Town Meeting articles; Climate Action Committee and Board of Health presentations
School Committee (Nov. 1, 6:30pm, online)
To be determined
Climate Action Committee (Nov. 2, 9am, online)
To be determined
Wetlands Protection Committee (Nov. 2, 6:30pm)
To be determined
Natural Resources Commission (Nov. 2, Police Station)
To be determined
