Wellesley town meetings for the week of Oct. 9, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings for the week of Oct. 9, 2023:

School Committee (Oct. 10, 5pm, superintendent’s conference room, 100 Kingsbury St.)

Public comment; Strategic plan workshop; Executive session on minutes release

Select Board (Oct. 10, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St.)

FY25 budget guidelines, including proposed mobility manager and webmaster jobs; liaison update on MBTA & MWRTA; Discuss and Vote Special Town Meeting Motions; Board reorg

Historical Commission (Oct. 10, 7pm, online)

Public Hearings – Preservation Determinations for 14 Oakencroft Road, 32 Kingsbury Street; Public Hearings – Waivers for 86 Parker Road and 51 Boulder Brook Road

Recreation Commission (Oct. 11, 6pm, online)

CPC Fall Special Annual Town meeting request discussion re: Morses Pond Parking lot pickleball feasibility & design study

Advisory Committee (Oct. 11, 6:30pm, online)

Discuss and Vote 2023 Special Town Meeting Warrant Articles

Community Preservation Committee (Oct. 11, 7:30pm, online)

Discussion: Wellesley Historical Society Project at 323 Washington St.; Discussion and Vote: STM Article 5, Motion 2 Feasibility Study of Pickle Ball Courts; Discussion of North 40 Conservation Restriction

Permanent Building Committee (Oct. 12, 7:30pm, remote)

Town Hall, Hardy & Hunnewell Elementary Schools

Wetlands Protection Committee (Oct. 12, 6:30pm, online)

To be determined

Zoning Board of Appeals (Oct. 12, 7:3opm, online)

Wellesley College; Wellesley Country Club

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com