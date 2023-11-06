Captain Christopher Bersani to speak at Wellesley Men’s Group meeting

In honor of the country’s veterans, please join the Wellesley Service League during its November Men’s Group Speaker Series event on Monday, Nov. 13, 2pm, at the Wellesley Friendly Aid Building, 219 Washington St.

Captain Christopher Bersani, a clinical health psychologist and neuropsychologist, will speak. Captain Bersani serves as Deputy Regional Administrator and the National Lead for Behavioral Health for the office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs for the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Captain Bersani served as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy for 6 years. He will discuss his experience in the Navy; tell about his recent work with migrant refugees at the US-Mexico border; and his time supporting those displaced from Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico and other parts of the northeastern Caribbean in 2017.

Senior men from Wellesley and surrounding communities are invited for refreshments and conversation. Guests welcome.

Sponsored by the Wellesley Service League.

Please email Pamela Beckett or Eunice Groark to RSVP

pamelabeckett@verizon.net or egroark@yahoo.com

