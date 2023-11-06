Fundraising news: Reminder that Wellesley Spelling Bee is Wednesday at high school; Kids Backing Kids gift drive underway; Babson soccer club seeks support

The latest Wellesley, Mass., fundraising news:

Reminder: Wellesley Spelling Bee this Wednesday at high school

The Wellesley Education Foundation’s 34th Spelling Bee is this Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7pm at Wellesley High School (doors open at 6:30pm).

Spectators of all ages are welcome to come cheer on the teams as they spell their way to victory. There will be food and beverages available, plus a silent auction as part of the big fundraiser featuring items from WEF’s generous sponsors (a great way to get a jump on the holiday gifts).

Kids Backing Kids holiday gift drive underway

Wellesley non-profit Kids Backing Kids is holding its 4th annual holiday gift drive to benefit children and families here and in surrounding communities. The goal is supply holiday gifts for 300 kids from low-income families this holiday season.

If you are interested in sponsoring one or more children, sign up and Kids Backing Kids will email you a child-specific gift wish list. Once you have shopped, Kids Backing Kids volunteers will collect the gifts from you or you can drop them off at their location. The outfit will then host a special gift-wrapping day (If you are interested in attending this event, stay tuned for communication).

If you don’t have the time to shop for gifts but still want to help, you can also send monetary donations of any amount that will go toward gifts for any kids who don’t have sponsors.

Babson soccer club seeks support

The Babson College men’s club soccer team has qualified to compete in the NIRSA Club Soccer National Tournament in Round Rock, Texas on Nov. 15. The team is looking to raise some funds to help defray travel & lodging costs for the trip, so reached out to us to share their GoFundMe campaign. Go Babson!

