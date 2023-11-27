Holiday Gift Guide—whether in-store or online, Wellesley has you covered

First, make your holiday gift-giving list. Next, make a plan to get out into Wellesley and experience a truly enjoyable shopping experience at the town’s many independently owned stores. Bring a friend and spend quality time wandering around this beautiful and historic New England town where unique finds and a festive vibe await. From toys to clothing to experiences, you’re sure to discover the perfect gift. And if you can’t get out after all, no problem. You can expect the same level of extra-special service from Wellesley’s retailers whether you’re an in-store or an online customer.