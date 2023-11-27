Holiday Gift Guide—whether in-store or online, Wellesley has you covered

The Swellesley Report

First, make your holiday gift-giving list. Next, make a plan to get out into Wellesley and experience a truly enjoyable shopping experience at the town’s many independently owned stores. Bring a friend and spend quality time wandering around this beautiful and historic New England town where unique finds and a festive vibe await. From toys to clothing to experiences, you’re sure to discover the perfect gift. And if you can’t get out after all, no problem. You can expect the same level of extra-special service from Wellesley’s retailers whether you’re an in-store or an online customer.

Massachusetts Horticultural Society

 

MassHort, Wellesley
Give the year-long gift of membership in Massachusetts Horticultural Society–perfect for the plant lover in your life! MHS Members receive free admission to the Garden at Elm Bank (open April – November) and discounts on our second-annual Tulip Mania, our summer Butterflies in Bloom exhibit, and new Sunflower and Dahlia fields coming Summer 2024.

Susan Ohrn Jewelry

 

Susan Ohrn Jewelry
Celebrate the special women in your life with a gift of fine jewelry from Susan Ohrn. Timeless designs in sterling silver and 18K gold are handcrafted in Susan’s Wellesley studio. Each piece celebrates the strength, resilience and wonder of amazing women everywhere.  Available to ship worldwide. Shop online at www.susanohrnjewelry.com

The Cashmere Sale

 

The Cashmere Sale, Wellesley
The Cashmere Sale is back for its 13th season at 35 Central St., Wellesley Square. Open Mon-Sat. 10am-5pm & Sun. noon-4pm. High-quality cashmere at irresistible, heavily discounted prices. Sweaters, wraps, coats, and accessories for men and women. Stop by and let us share our style with you. Bring your friends along to the annual shopping event you don’t want to miss. Open through Dec. 20.

Papa Wheelies

Papa Wheelies, Wellesley
Gift new wheels from PAPA WHEELIES, 8 Church St. Wellesley, MA, a family-owned bike shop since 1992. There’s nothing better than waking up to a bike under the tree! Kids, Road, Gravel, Hybrid, MTB, E-Bikes , Trainers, Accessories, and more. Papa Wheelies offers a service department, bike fits, group rides, trade-ins , gift cards. Come down and talk with our staff about that perfect gift ! www.papa-wheeleis.com  508-309-7001

Wellesley Toy Shop

 

Wellesley Toy Shop
Wellesley Toy Shop is the area’s most beloved destination for making kids’ holiday wishes come true. Locally owned and a Wellesley Square institution, the 59 Central St., shop has a wide selection of Lego, Playmobil, puzzles, dolls, stuffed animals, craft kits, board games, and so much more. Put Wellesley Toy Shop at the top of your “must visit” list for the holidays.

 

