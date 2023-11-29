The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

It’s time to think about running for office in Wellesley

by Leave a Comment

If you’re thinking about becoming more involved in town affairs, your chance is coming up. Although Wellesley’s annual town election isn’t until March 5, 2024, the wheels of government are already starting to turn. Here are upcoming important dates you need to know:

Nomination papers

Nomination papers will be available at Town Hall, 888 Worcester Street, Suite 140 starting December 6, 2023, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm.

Town-wide office papers will be available Dec. 6, 2023-Jan. 11, 2024. Papers are due January 16, 2024, at 5pm.

Town Meeting Member papers will be available Dec. 6, 2023-Jan. 26, 2024. Papers are due Jan. 30, 2024 at 5pm.

888 Worcester Street, Wellesley
Nomination papers may be picked up at Town Hall’s temporary location at 888 Worcester Street, Wellesley.

The League of Women Voters Wellesley has an informative Candidates Handbook that breaks down the steps for running for office in Wellesley. The League also sponsors a yearly “How to Run for Local Public Office” presentation. The date is TBA.

Wellesley Town Election calendar 2024
Graphic credit: Town of Wellesley
image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
YMCA Needham