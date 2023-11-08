Learn about becoming a facilitator as part of the Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative

The Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative (WCDI) is expanding its team of trained facilitators.

On Wednesday, November 15, WCDI will host an Introduction to Dialogue Facilitation and is seeking people from the community to attend and learn more about this process.

This is the first of a two-part training that will take place in Wellesley. There is no cost to attend—funding for this introduction was made possible by money from the R.W. Babson Fund granted by the Select Board.

Sign up and indicate your interest in the WCDI training by completing this Google form. Space is limited; registration for this initial session will close on Friday, November 10, 5pm.

Following the November 15 introduction, WCDI hopes to have 20 people—10 members of the community and 10 Town staff members—who are ready to join a full-day, in-person training on Thursday, Nov. 30, in Wellesley.

To learn more about WCDI and its work, visit Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative on the Town of Wellesley website, or contact WCDI directly at WellesleyCivilDiscourse@gmail.com