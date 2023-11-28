MassHort Festival of Trees—65+ decorated trees, Snow Village model train display, lights, and more

Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s 15th Annual Festival of Trees is back with over 65 decorated trees, lights galore throughout the gardens, the Snow Village, a festive model railroad display, and—for some reason we’re told will become clear later this year—several huge, lighted butterflies. Get timed tickets online now (they’re not being sold at the gate) for this festive and fun holiday event at the Garden at Elm Bank.

On display in the Hunnewell Building, Festival of Trees offers beautiful holiday trees that are donated and decorated by local businesses, garden clubs and other organizations, and individuals. Visitors vote with their raffle tickets for trees they hope to win and take home at the end of the event, which runs through Dec. 29. Trees range from one foot to nine feet tall, and many include impressive gifts in addition to beautiful decorations.

Enhancing the Festival is Snow Village, an indoor model train exhibit donated by Bill Meagher of Needham. For many years, Bill put in close to full-time hours setting up the Snow Village and taking care of it throughout the Festival, a labor of love for which MassHort is forever grateful. He’s still involved, but these days Bill has dialed his efforts back from a G scale to a more manageable Z (if you know, you know). Once the Bay State Model Railroad Club based out of Roslindale got a look at Bill’s set-up—villages and vignettes including Christmas in the City (Boston, of course!), Fenway Park, a Dickensian village, the North Pole, hundreds of decorated houses and lights, too many Santas to count, and skaters galore—the group happily volunteered to take over the technical aspects of keeping the display in tip-top condition throughout the Festival.

Holiday lights and decorations fill the Garden. Visitors stroll through a winter wonderland with hot chocolate in their hands and gather by the firepits to keep warm and cozy while melting s’mores. The yummy treats are included with paid admission for visitors ages 4+. If it sounds like an enchanting holiday-time experience, that’s because it is.

Tickets are now on sale! Advanced purchase of timed tickets is required for this event.

