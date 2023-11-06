November author visits in Wellesley

Wellesley is fortunate enough to draw multiple authors to town each month who write across a wide range of genres, and who visit to connect with readers and promote their work. Attending an author’s talk—whether you’ve read the book, or just want to learn more about the topic at hand—is a great way to meet the current stars of the literary scene. Here are just a few local author events happening this month.

“Authors on Stage”

DATE: Wednesday, Nov. 8

TIME: 9:30am (coffee/pastries); 10:30am-12:30pm (event)

LOCATION: Wellesley College, Tishman Commons at the Lulu Chow Wang Campus Center (lower level)

COST: $30

AUTHORS: Carl Safina; Novuyo Rosa Tshuma; Virginia Pye

Carl Safina, Alphie & Me: What Owls Know, What Humans Believe

A lyrical account of raising, then freeing, an orphaned screech owl, whose lasting bond of trust even after her release has a profound impact on the author. Safina’s relationship with the owl inspired him to better understand how people have viewed humanity’s relationship with nature across cultures and throughout history. Carl Safina, winner of a MacArthur prize among many awards, has published extensively on the natural world. He lives on Long Island, New York.

Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, Digging Stars: A Novel

Blending drama and satire while examining a young astronomer’s coming of age amidst the complexities of colonialism, racism, and what it means to be American, Digging Stars probes the emotional universes of love, friendship, family, and nationhood. Raised in Zimbabwe and South Africa, Novuyo Rosa Tshuma has received international honors for her writing. She lives in Boston, where she is a professor of fiction at Emerson College.

Virginia Pye,The Literary Undoing of Victoria Swann

Set in the Gilded Age, this story of a successful author of romance novels who decides to find her true voice as a writer rather than feed her publisher’s expectations (and profits) is a book lover’s delight. Victoria Swann emerges as a champion of women’s rights as she simultaneously takes on the literary establishment and upends her own life. Virginia Pye is the author of three prior novels. She lives in Cambridge.

Michael Willrich, American Anarchy

DATE: Nov. 9

TIME: 7pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley

COST: Free. RSVP requested Micael Willrich, long-time Wellesley resident and a history professor at Brandeis, will be speaking about his third book, American Anarchy, about the epic struggle between immigrant radicals and the U.S. government at the dawn of the 20th century.

Lisa Rogers, Beautiful Noise: The Music of John Cage

DATE: Nov. 13

TIME: 3:30-4:15

LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

COST: Free. RSVP preferred