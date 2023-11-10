Save the date: Wellesley Cotillion to be held on Jan. 20, 2024

Invitations will be sent via US Mail to all 11th and 12th graders residing in Wellesley and/or attending Wellesley High School. Students not receiving an invitation but who wish to attend, should contact the Cotillion Committee at wellesleycotillion@gmail.
The event is organized by parent volunteers and is not affiliated with Wellesley Public Schools.
Cotillion tickets cost $150 and include round-trip motor coach service from Wellesley High School or The Boys & Girls Club in Dorchester to the event. This transportation service is mandatory for all attendees. The ticket price also covers refreshments served at the event.
