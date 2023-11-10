Save the date: Wellesley Cotillion to be held on Jan. 20, 2024

The Wellesley Cotillion , a formal student dance that began in the 1940’s will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. It will take place from 7:30-10:30pm at The Verve in Natick (transportation is included).

Invitations will be sent via US Mail to all 11th and 12th graders residing in Wellesley and/or attending Wellesley High School. Students not receiving an invitation but who wish to attend, should contact the Cotillion Committee at wellesleycotillion@gmail. com. Tickets must be purchased online.

The event is organized by parent volunteers and is not affiliated with Wellesley Public Schools.

Cotillion tickets cost $150 and include round-trip motor coach service from Wellesley High School or The Boys & Girls Club in Dorchester to the event. This transportation service is mandatory for all attendees. The ticket price also covers refreshments served at the event.

Financial assistance is available for tickets, tux rental, and dress purchases. Confidential inquiries for assistance may be made via wellesleycotillion@gmail. com

