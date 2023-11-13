Select Board office hours Nov. 17—reserve your appointment

Wellesley Select Board vice chair Colette Aufranc will hold office hours on Friday, November 17, 10am-11:30am. Individuals may sign up for in-person or Zoom appointments.

Residents may ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, and other issues.

Email Colette directly at caufranc@wellesleyma.gov to schedule the specific time and platform. In-person meetings will take place in the small conference room at the Wellesley Police Department (485 Washington Street).

You will receive a confirmation email with your 15-minute appointment time and the Zoom link, if applicable.