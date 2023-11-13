Sports update: Girls swim/dive, boys XC win states; Wellesley non-profit bringing PlayRox Flag Football to Fenway Park; Dana Hall lax player headed to BU

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Girls swimming, boys XC win states

It was a big weekend for Wellesley High School sports, with the girls swim/dive team continuing its dominance in Division 2, winning its third straight state title.

Congratulations to our MIAA State Championship Girls Swim and Dive Team. pic.twitter.com/qqzEgMbKKR — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) November 11, 2023

A deep boys cross country team took the Division 1B state championship, while the girls came in second in their competition.

Congratulations to the Boys Cross Country Team winning the Division 1B State Championship pic.twitter.com/1fUsSvvkLL — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) November 11, 2023

Congratulations to the Girls Cross Country Team finishing as the MIAA Division 1B State runner up pic.twitter.com/yNlBEFRsF2 — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) November 11, 2023

Wellesley non-profit bringing PlayRox Flag Football to Fenway Park

Wellesley non-profit Community Investors, associated with the Terriers Sports program and music-powered PlayRox sports programs, is bringing a flag football spectacular to Fenway Park on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 12-5pm.

Some 400 players in grades K-12-plus, as well as program alums and partners, will take part in the first PlayRox Flag Football event. Team slots have been filled, though there’s a waiting list, and tickets remain available for spectators. Sponsorship opportunities remain available.

Student DJs and musicians will be pumping out jams to keep everyone revved up. PlayZones will offer additional games and activities to participants, and a “Field of Dreams”-themed multimedia display will keep attendees entertained as well.

Community Investors’ programs support physical, social, and emotional wellness. Their after-school and other offerings emphasize students playing and having fun, but also taking on coaching and leadership roles, and interacting with kids across communities.

“We are all about encouraging kids & families to enjoy a variety of activities,” Community Investors’ Joe Roberts says. An example: “This fall over 50 girls in grades K-8 enjoyed GirlPower Flag, coached by local high school & college girls, offered at no cost to encourage participation,” he says.

Dana Hall student to play lacrosse at BU

Congrats to Dana Hall School student-athlete Avery Mather ’24, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I lacrosse for the Boston University Terriers.

Mather has a Dana Hall varsity career total of 131 goals and 33 assists, despite both her 8th and 9th grade seasons being cut short or modified due to the pandemic.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com