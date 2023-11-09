Veterans Day in Wellesley—events, what’s open and closed

Friends of Wellesley Veterans, along with the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, invites all Wellesley veterans, active military, ROTC, and their families to enjoy a complimentary breakfast buffet in their honor on Saturday, Nov. 11, 9:30am, at the Wellesley Library, 530 Washington St. RSVP here, or text 781-929-9095.

Following the breakfast, the entire community is invited to attend a ceremony honoring all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11, 11am, in front of the War Memorial at Wellesley Town Hall. (Rain location is at the Wellesley Free Library).

The ceremony will recognize retired military personnel, and includes guest speakers; the Wellesley Police and Fire Department honor guards; members of American Legion Post 72; and a special POW ceremony.

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is observed annually, and always on Nov. 11, regardless of the day of the week on which it falls. The US Department of Veterans Affairs’ website says the day “is a time to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

What’s open and closed on Veterans Day

Most Wellesley municipal buildings and departments will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

The Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF)

OPEN regular hours on Fri., November 10 and Sunday, Nov. 12

CLOSED on Saturday, November 11

Wellesley Free Library (main, Hills, and Fells)

OPEN regular hours on Fri., November 10 and Sunday, Nov. 12

CLOSED on Saturday, November 11

See more on library hours here.

Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 13 for all town departments. Please check department webpages for specific times.