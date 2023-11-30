Warrant for Wellesley Annual Town Meeting opens

The Wellesley Select Board will convene 2024 Annual Town Meeting on Monday, March 25 a 7pm. at Wellesley High School (yes, not the middle school).

This year’s Annual Town Meeting lasted 4 weeks.

The Town Meeting Warrant is open until 4pm on Thursday, Dec. 21. The warrant is the list of articles to be mulled and voted on by Town Meeting members, and typically includes budget, bylaw, and other topics.

Individuals or groups wishing to have an article included in the Warrant must submit a petition, signed by at least 10 registered Wellesley voters, to the Town Clerk prior to the closing of the Warrant. Contact the Town Clerk with questions. (Learn more about citizen petitions.)

Various town boards, including the Select Board and Planning Board, have already begun discussions of possible Annual Town Meeting articles.

