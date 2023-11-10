Wellesley Business buzz: Human Powered Health bringing the science; Linden Square juice bar swap; Beauty shop Flyte.70 opens

Here’s the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Human Powered Health bringing the science to Wellesley Square

The health-oriented service businesses in Wellesley Square keep coming.

Human Powered Health , an outfit that emphasizes its use of data analysis to help clients achieve athletic goals, plans to open at 75 Central St., in Wellesley in the spring of 2024. It recently opened a space on Newbury Street in Boston, and has another location in Minnesota. The Wellesley Square space currently contains a real estate office.

Human Powered Health is also known for being a pro cycling sponsor.

Wellesley Square is bursting with fitness places from Orangetheory to Btone to B/Spoke to StretchMed. Like so many fitness businesses, Human Powered Health stresses its scientific approach, dubbing some of its employees “Performance Physiologists,” and offers a wide menu of assessments, from strength to stamina to cognitive reaction and gait analysis. Its assessments come at a variety of price points, and a free introductory consultation is offered.

Linden Square juice bar swap

Playa Bowls , which touts itself as New Jersey’s original acai shop, is making moves to slide into the former Pressed (or Pressed Juicery) space in Linden Square next Sweetgreen. Pressed operated there for 5 years before closing earlier this year.

Playa Bowls, as the name suggests, offers lots of different fruity, nutritious bowls, plus juices, smoothies, and more. It has 200-plus shops across the country and a handful in Massachusetts, including at or near college campuses, such as in Harvard Square.

The business was started by a couple of surfing friends from the Jersey Shore, and it’s big on being an environmentally friendly business through use of recyclable materials, etc.

Beauty shop Flyte.70 opens

Beauty shop Flyte.70 has officially opened at 555 Washington St., in Wellesley Square, near Cafe Mangal. We did a fly-by to check out Wellesley’s newest shopping experience and ooh and ahh over the wide range of cosmetics geared toward those who have, let’s say, a bit of life experience

Frustrated by an industry that delivers unsubtle messaging that age is something to hide, co-founders and store owners Carolyn Barber and Elena Frankel started their own make-up and skin care line to work with, rather than against, the concerns of grown-up skin.

Since there’s no such thing as a fountain of youth, anti-aging is a term you won’t hear used at Flyte.70. Instead, Elena says, their products, and the ethos of the company, “celebrates whatever stage of life you’re in. Most of our models are 40 and older, and it’s great to see that representation.”

Along with their house brand, the shop carries a curated selection of products from around the world. All are responsibly sourced, vegan, and cruelty-free. I came away with the kind of media kit that really makes my day—a goodie bag filled with on-trend make-up. My fave takeaways—the S+S tinted lip balm, and the brightening primer