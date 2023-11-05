Wellesley Business Buzz: Simply Stated slides into ex-European Manor space; New barber in town; Sun Life sticks with Celtics

The latest Wellesley business news:

Simply Stated slides into ex-European Manor space

The former European Manor space at 556 Washington St., has been filled by an outfit called Simply Stated that has operated in Needham on Great Plain Avenue.

While we haven’t been in yet, from the outside you can see that the home decor and gifts shop (which also offers interior design services) is ready for Christmas, and also has everything from a big giraffe to various pillows.

The store schedule posted on the door says the shop is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-5pm.

New barber in town

Barber Walter’s in Wellesley has hired Tim Bowen as a new barber at its 576b Washington St. Bowen has spent more than 20 years working as a barber in Cambridge.

Sun Life sticks with Celtics

Sun Life, the Wellesley-based insurance and financial services firm, has renewed as an official community programming partner of the Boston Celtics through the 2027-2028 season, collaborating on community programming in Greater Boston and Southern Maine. The contract extension includes a new relationship between Sun Life and the Celtics’ NBA G League affiliate in Maine.