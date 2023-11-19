Wellesley business buzz: White’s Bakery, Sleek Salon signs are gone; Roof deck ‘certainly not planned to be a party place’

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

White’s Bakery sign finally gone

The White’s Bakery sign at Playhouse Square on Washington went up in 2018, then the eatery opened in spring of 2019 and closed about a year later during the summer of 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White’s Bakery signs at 380 Washington St. have outlasted the business here by several years, only recently being removed for… we’ll see. The space housed a bank before the bakery, so it could be anything.

Know about businesses coming or going? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Sleek Salon sign already gone

The sign for Sleek Salon, at 245 Washington St. in Wellesley Hills, has been removed. The space below the Yama restaurant has housed other salons in the past.

Roof deck ‘certainly not planned to be a party place’

We got excited when we saw there were plans to add a roof deck at 112 Worcester St. (in the Park 9 complex), figuring we might get invited to the parties sure to be held there.

But no, Andrew Cohen, an architect for the future home of Synergy Private Health, told the Wellesley Design Review Board that “it’s certainly not planned to be a party place.” Rather, it will be a space for “rest and relaxation,” and for demonstrations of herbs and plants to be grown there for medicinal and wellness purposes.

OK, whatever, it’s approved.