Wellesley charity news: Walking El Camino de Santiago for Parkinson’s research; Kids Backing Kids getting close; Resident joins Greater Boston Food Bank board

Walking El Camino de Santiago for Parkinson’s research

Wellesley resident and local realtor Ashley Liddle last month trekked 120 miles along the famed El Camino de Santiago (aka the Way of St. James) in Spain, not only for the scenery and cultural significance, but to raise $5,500-plus for Parkinson’s Disease research.

Liddle, who has raised 3 daughters in Wellesley during her time here, says she took part in the fundraiser in honor of her uncle James, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a few years back.

Highlights of the trip included the scenic beauty: “The Camino de Santiago takes you through stunning landscapes, including picturesque countryside, lush vineyards, rolling hills, and charming medieval towns. Each day, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views that will leave you in awe and some not so breathing! (industrial towns!)”

Liddle also appreciated the history, including cathedrals and monasteries. “These places not only provide a spiritual experience but also offer fascinating insights into the heritage of the region and country,” she says.

A major part of the experience is meeting fellow pilgrims from all walks of life, and of course being immersed in Spanish culture, including its food and traditions.

The pilgrimage is personal for participants as well, Liddle says. “It offered me solitude and reflection, allowing me to disconnect from the busy world and reconnect with myself. Many pilgrims find that walking the Camino helps them gain clarity, find inner peace, and discover new perspectives on life. As it did for me.”

Completing the walk, and reaching Santiago de Compostela, gave Liddle a great sense of achievement. “Receiving the Compostela certificate is a moment of immense pride and joy, wondrous!” she said.

Kids Backing Kids getting close

The Kids Backing Kids organization is nearing its Holiday Gift Drive goal of providing gifts to some 300 kids in need this season, but could use a bit more help if you’re willing and able. As of Nov. 24, they were looking to help out 38 more kids in Wellesley, Needham, and Newton.

Wellesley resident joins Greater Boston Food Bank board

The Greater Boston Food Bank has announced the addition of Wellesley’s Michael Schnitman to its Board of Advisors.

For more than 2 decades, Schnitman has overseen different business units across the investment management spectrum. His role with the Food Bank will include working closely alongside the leadership team to advise on organizational promotion.

Schnitman has also been involved for nearly 30 years at the Perkins School for the Blind in various volunteer capacities.

