Wellesley Historic District Commission needs a new member

The Planning Department is seeking a candidate to fill a vacant seat on the Historic District Commission.

The Commission’s primary role is to review alterations to buildings and structures within Wellesley Historic Districts. Wellesley has a historic district in the vicinity of Cottage and Abbott Streets as well as four single building historic districts located at 377 Weston Road, 38 Lowell Road, 26 Elmwood Road, and 126 Woodlawn Avenue.

Meetings are generally held on the first Tuesday evening of each month; regular members serve for a three-year term. Read the complete job description.

Preferred candidates are members of the Wellesley Historical Society, American Institute of Architects, Board of Realtors, or a resident or property owner in a Town Historic District.

Interested individuals should send an email and a resume to the Planning Department at planning@wellesleyma.gov

For questions or more information, contact Preservation Planner Madison Vlass by email or phone at 781-431-1019 ext. 2230.

Make history by supporting your local news source, The Swellesley Report, by contributing or by becoming an advertising partner.

See something? Send something: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com