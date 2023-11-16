Wellesley Holiday Happenings 2023

Our roundup of holiday activities taking place in Wellesley:

Don’t see your low-cost or free community-oriented holiday event here? Contact Deborah at deborahcb100@gmail.com for inclusion.

Wellesley Marketplace—Nov. 18



The 45th annual Wellesley Marketplace will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 9am-4pm, at Wellesley High School, 50 Rice St. Tickets here. More than 200 local artisans, boutique owners, and craftspeople will help you mark the start of the holiday shopping season at this fine arts and holiday fair.

Wellesley Turkey Trot—Nov. 23



The Wellesley Turkey Trot returns to Linden Square on Thanksgiving morning with a 5K run, plus a fun run for kids 10 and under, all in support of good local causes. Register here.

This Wellesley tradition kicks off at 8am on Thursday, Nov. 23, with 5K race participants following a course from Linden Square that traverses through Wellesley Square and the Wellesley College campus before returning to Linden Square. Awards are given to individuals and teams, with special awards to the fastest Wellesley High students and alums.

The Hannah Randolph Fun Run for kids starts at 8:45am in the back of the parking lot near CVS.

The event is always a great way to see friends and burn off a few calories before filling up on Thanksgiving Day.

Mass Hort Festival of Trees—Nov. 24-Dec. 29

Massachusetts Horticultural Society‘s 15th Annual Festival of Trees showcases dozens of decorated trees, the Snow Village, and a festive model railroad display, Nov. 24-Dec. 29, at the Garden at Elm Bank, 900 Washington St., Wellesley.

Visitors vote with their raffle tickets for trees they would like to win and take home at the end of the event. Trees range from one foot to nine feet tall, and many have gifts in addition to beautiful decorations.

Don’t miss the Snow Village, an indoor model train exhibit, or the holiday lights and decorations that fill the Garden. Paid tickets include a cup of hot chocolate at admission and a s’mores kit for the fire pit at the end of your visit. Tickets are on sale now.

Please note: Advanced purchase of timed tickets is required for both MHS members and general admission. Tickets will not be sold on site.