Wellesley ready to get going on equity audit

The town of Wellesley has selected a consulting firm to conduct an equity audit funded through a $100K Annual Town Meeting appropriation earlier this year. This firm, Racial Equity Group, is the same outfit that conducted a couple of equity audit workshops for Wellesley in March,

A kick-off event is planned for early December.

Wellesley’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force selected the firm from more than 10 organizations that responded to a request for proposals issued over the summer.

The audit should help to demonstrate the town’s commitment to equity and will be designed to aid Wellesley in understanding its strengths and weaknesses on diversity, equity, and inclusion. By establishing a baseline of the town’s performance, the audit would give the town something to measure its future progress against.

Racial Equity Group is expected to use a mix of surveys, focus groups, policy analysis, and more to draw conclusions and make recommendations. The firm has conducted equity audits for other communities, including Brookline, where it launched the audit in March of 2021 and issued a report in June of that year.

