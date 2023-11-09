Wellesley Society of Artists show & lecture at library

The Wellesley Society of Artists is holding its annual exhibit at Wellesley Free Library’s main branch (530 Washington St.) through November, and has announced its award winners.

Alfred de Angelo took first place with his oil painting titled “Inspiration,” which hangs in the main hallway at the library. View the rest of the award winners on the society’s website.

Art history talk on Nov. 19

In partnership with the Wellesley Historical Society, the Wellesley Society of Artists is hosting a talk by Robert Savage, “ The History of the Wellesley Society of Artists-90 Years of Art and Community,” on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 2-3pm at the Wellesley Free Library. Savage, a retired physician and Society member, has researched and written over the last 5 years about the Society’s history.

