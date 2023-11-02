Wellesley Symphony Orchestra concert on Nov, 5—”Visions of Spain”

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra will welcome Boston Pops principal bassist Susan Hagan performing Simón García’s Double Bass Concerto during its Visions of Spain concert on Sunday, Nov. 5, 3pm, at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland St.

Get tickets here.

This is not your typical concerto—this is an evocative mix of jazz and blues, taking full advantage of the tuneful and percussive qualities of the double bass.

Parking is plentiful and free, and the WSO hopes to see you at the reception after the concert.

To make sure everybody in our community can access this concert, the WSO offers a pay-what-you-can-system. You select the price you would like to pay for your tickets. The WSO recommends $30 per ticket.

The WSO is also looking forward to its duo of violin soloists for Spanish virtuoso and composer Pablo de Sarasate’s Navarra. Written in the style of a jota, a quick dance with intricate steps, this features music director, Mark Latham with concert master Jounghoon Song.

With Mark and Jounghoon in their normal places, the orchestra is featured in four great pieces:

Manuel de Falla’s Dance from his opera ‘La vida breve’

Rossini’s Barber of Seville overture

Mikhail Glinka’s Summer Night in Madrid

And the concert concludes with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s marvelous Capriccio Espagnol. Written in 1887, this wonderful collection of Spanish folk songs glitters with dazzling orchestral color.